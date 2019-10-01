MENU

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases first list of candidates, Devendra Fadnavis to fight Nagpur

Updated: Oct 02, 2019, 00:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Prominent names among the first list included BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil who will fight from Kothrud seat whereas party leader Pankaja Munda will be contesting the Parli seat

Devendra Fadnavis will fight the elections from Nagpur South-West seat. Pic/Instagram Devendra Fadnavis
On Monday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released the names of 125 candidates who will fight the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. As per the list, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from the Nagpur South-West seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Prominent names among the first list included BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil who will fight from Kothrud seat whereas party leader Pankaja Munda will be contesting the Parli seat. On the other hand, Congress veteran Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who quit Congress and joined the BJP recently will be contesting from Shirdi, while State Minister Girish Mahajan has been allotted a ticket from Jamner.

Besides the state assembly polls, the BJP party also announced Udayanraje Bhosale as the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha by-polls in the Satara constituency. Earlier, Bhosale, who was a Lok Sabha MP from Satara, had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and tendered his resignation. Later, he joined the BJP in the presence of top party leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In its first list, where the party has released the names of 125 candidates, the BJP has replaced 12 incumbent MLAs while offering tickets to 12 women candidates. While announcing the list, the party's general secretary, Arun Sing said, "The BJP will contest the Maharashtra Assembly election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties."

According to the announcement by the Election Commission of India, the last date for the filing of nominations is October 4, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is October 7. The state will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

With inputs from agencies

