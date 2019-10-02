Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: MNS releases fist list of 27 candidates for assembly polls

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The MNS that did not contest in the Lok Sabha polls earlier in the year, has announced a list of 27 candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The party led by Raj Thackeray has fielded Ratan Patil from Kalyan Rural, Prakash Bhoir from Kalyan (West) Prakash Murtadak from Nashik (East), Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East) and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar among others.

The state will go for polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Earlier this year, the MNS party had not contested the Lok Sabha elections. But MNS chief Raj Thackeray held several rallies appealing people not to vote for the Narendra Modi-led BJP, despite drawing crowds, he failed to make a dent in the BJP-Shiv Sena vote in the state.

