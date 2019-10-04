Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP releases 4th list of candidates

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. Of the seven names, one of the most prominent candidate is Rohini Khadse, the daughter of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse. She would be contesting from her father's constituency Muktainagar. The list also includes candidates for the Katol, Tumsar, Nashik East, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Colaba Assembly seats.

The party has fielded Charan Singh Thakur for Katol, Pradeep Padole for Tumsar, Rahul Dhikale for Nashik East, Sunil Rane for Borivali, Parag Shah for Ghatkopar East and Rahul Narvekar for Colaba assembly seat. Friday is the final day to file nominations to contest the Maharashtra assembly polls. Candidates on a total of 150 seats have been announced.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever