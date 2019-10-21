Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 102-year-old takes break from hospital to cast his vote in Pune

Despite being admitted at the hospital, 102-year-old Haji Abrahim Aleem Joad took discharge from the hospital and turned up at the polling booth to exercise his vote

Showing his enthusiasm and wanting to exercise his right to vote, 102-year-old Haji Abrahim Aleem Joad, who has served in the British Army took a private hospital took discharge from the hospital and turned up at the polling booth along with 60 members of his family to exercise his vote. After exercising his vote, Haji Abrahim Aleem Joad went back to the hospital and got admitted once again.

The 102-year old, who is a resident of Lohegoan had been admitted at a private hospital in Pune for the last four days due to chest pain. On Monday morning, after taking the necessary permission from Dr. Gaware permission, the senior citizen along with members of his family rushed to the Sanjay park based election booth center in order to cast vote.

Haji has 10 sons and 2 daughters and all of them stay together in a joint family in Pune. While speaking to mid-day, Haji, who visited the polling centre along with the five-generation family members in a wheelchair said, "I strongly believe in democracy. I have been voting since the very first year of election procession commenced. There has been a tremendous change in the political scenario now and due to social media people can easily raise their voice and demand justice."

He further said, "Back then, we used to send letters but it was time-consuming. Today, due to digital media, everyone is accountable and this is the new India. The media also plays a vital role and I am proud to be part of it till the last end of my breath. I will my vote as it is my duty as I owe the rights under the Indian Constitution."

Haji's grandson Tanveer (45) said, "We are inspired by our grandfather who takes all of us together and make a mandate to cast vote. It's a mini get-together too. Each election we are together marching and casting vote. For us, it's more like a festive season."

Besides Haji, 25-year-old Shaktiprasad Gite from Pune, who is pursuing his master's in Architecture from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom came to India to cast vote. While speaking to mid-day, he said, "Due to my examination, I could not turn up to vote during the Lok Sabha election. The turnout percentage that we saw was very low which was really disturbing to me. Pune is known for its low voting percentage. After I completed my thesis, I came especially to India to make sure I cast my vote and leave post-Diwali back to London for studies."

In Pune District, there are 65,000 Diyang people; a special app has been made for Persons with Disability (PWD) in which the disabled person including visually impaired and even senior citizens can approach the booth via APP where the authority will make arrangement of taking them to their respective polling station to cast vote with no expenses.

Pravin Korgantiwar, District Social Welfare officer, Pune, and Nodal officer said, "At all our centers, we have made arrangements for more than 70 wheelchairs, and via the PWD app we have received more than 50,000 requests from people who need help to bring them at the polling station. Accordingly, we have made arrangements of the autorickshaw, van, and other vehicles. Apart from this, there is a special arrangement of magnifying glass for the visually impaired and Braille tactile are also made available."

Many College students, National Service Scheme (NSS) students and children from scout were also seen assisting people and helping the disabled persons to take them to their polling destination.

