Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 102-year-old takes break from hospital to cast his vote in Pune
At the time of voting, Haji was accompanied by 60 members of his family, all of whom stay together in a joint family in Pune
Showing his enthusiasm and wanting to exercise his right to vote, 102-year-old Haji Abrahim Aleem Joad, who has served in the British Army took a private hospital took discharge from the hospital and turned up at the polling booth along with 60 members of his family to exercise his vote. After exercising his vote, Haji Abrahim Aleem Joad went back to the hospital and got admitted once again.
The 102-year old, who is a resident of Lohegoan had been admitted at a private hospital in Pune for the last four days due to chest pain. On Monday morning, after taking the necessary permission from Dr. Gaware permission, the senior citizen along with members of his family rushed to the Sanjay park based election booth center in order to cast vote.
Haji has 10 sons and 2 daughters and all of them stay together in a joint family in Pune. While speaking to mid-day, Haji, who visited the polling centre along with the five-generation family members in a wheelchair said, "I strongly believe in democracy. I have been voting since the very first year of election procession commenced. There has been a tremendous change in the political scenario now and due to social media people can easily raise their voice and demand justice."
He further said, "Back then, we used to send letters but it was time-consuming. Today, due to digital media, everyone is accountable and this is the new India. The media also plays a vital role and I am proud to be part of it till the last end of my breath. I will my vote as it is my duty as I owe the rights under the Indian Constitution."
Haji's grandson Tanveer (45) said, "We are inspired by our grandfather who takes all of us together and make a mandate to cast vote. It's a mini get-together too. Each election we are together marching and casting vote. For us, it's more like a festive season."
Besides Haji, 25-year-old Shaktiprasad Gite from Pune, who is pursuing his master's in Architecture from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom came to India to cast vote. While speaking to mid-day, he said, "Due to my examination, I could not turn up to vote during the Lok Sabha election. The turnout percentage that we saw was very low which was really disturbing to me. Pune is known for its low voting percentage. After I completed my thesis, I came especially to India to make sure I cast my vote and leave post-Diwali back to London for studies."
In Pune District, there are 65,000 Diyang people; a special app has been made for Persons with Disability (PWD) in which the disabled person including visually impaired and even senior citizens can approach the booth via APP where the authority will make arrangement of taking them to their respective polling station to cast vote with no expenses.
Pravin Korgantiwar, District Social Welfare officer, Pune, and Nodal officer said, "At all our centers, we have made arrangements for more than 70 wheelchairs, and via the PWD app we have received more than 50,000 requests from people who need help to bring them at the polling station. Accordingly, we have made arrangements of the autorickshaw, van, and other vehicles. Apart from this, there is a special arrangement of magnifying glass for the visually impaired and Braille tactile are also made available."
Many College students, National Service Scheme (NSS) students and children from scout were also seen assisting people and helping the disabled persons to take them to their polling destination.
Kareena Kapoor cast her vote in Bandra. She also got her son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in Bandra to cast their vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was accompanied by wife Sharmila Thackeray, daughter Urvashi Thackeray, son Amit Thackeray and wife Mitali Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas, after casting their vote in Bandra(East). Aditya Thackeray is a candidate from Worli constituency. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Congress leader Priya Dutt and Owen Roncon voted at a polling booth in Bandra. Maharashtra has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel have been deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state
In Mumbai, where it has been drizzling since last two days, Maharashtra state school education minister Ashish Shelar exercised his franchise at a school in suburban Bandra. Shelar is the BJP's candidate from Bandra-West seat
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was accompanied by his family at a polling booth
Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket from Nalasopara was accompanied by his family at the polling booth
Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Ravindra Waikar after voting at Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency.
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza was spotted at a polling booth at Bandra
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan caught on camera after casting his vote at St Anne's High School in Bandra
Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and his son Arjun cast their vote in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
Kiran Rao was one of the early voters, she cast her vote in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Bollywood actress Lara with husband and tennis ace Mahesh Bhupati cast their votes at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Former actress Anita Raj cast her vote at St Anne's School in Bandra
Actor Atul Agnihotri at a polling booth in Mumbai with his mother. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Bollywood producer and director Kunal Kohli is all smiles after casting his vote in Mumbai. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Naik voted in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik voted at Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with his son in law Sadanand Sule and her daughter Revati captured after casting their vote at BMC school at Tardeo
Anil Kapoor casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted at a polling booth
Oscar-winning Indian film director, lyricist and poet, Gulzar came to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra along with his daughter, Meghna Gulzar. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Indian writer, director and producer Meghna Gulzar exercises her right to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Prem Chopra cast his vote along with his wife at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Prem Chopra
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar spotted in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Yogen Shah
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan casts his vote at St. Joseph School in Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde
Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia Deshmukh along with the entire Deshmukh family exercised their right to vote.
Yesteryear actress and BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote in Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Hrithik Roshan casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Yesteryear actor Dharmendra casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Deepika Padukone arrives at St.Anne's High School in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Salim Khan after casting his vote in Mount Mary Convent School in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor posed for the media after he exercised his vote at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for the media after voting. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Anushka Sharma exercised her right to vote with her family at Aram Nagar ground in Versova. Pic/Nimesh Dave
Maanyata Dutt casts her vote in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also exercised his franchise. Pic/Yogen Shah
Bobby Deol and his wife cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
As voting began for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday amidst heightened security, many politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities visited their centres to cast their votes. All pictures/Sneha Kharabe, Nimesh Dave, Atul Kamble, Bipin Kokate, Satej Shinde (mid-day photographers) and Yogen Shah
