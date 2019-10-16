Maharashtra assembly polls 2019: Security beefed up ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit

Navi Mumbai After people expressed their anguish over the poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities in the city, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth functioning of events ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Wednesday,

Modi will hold three public rallies in Akola, Jalna and Panvel in poll-bound Maharashtra today. His visit to the city is being seen as a boost for Prashant Thakur, sitting MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Panvel constituency and for Manda Mhatre, CBD candidate and sitting MLA.

The special protection group (SPG) has already screened the nearby areas, and local police, quick response teams, central reserve police force and special commando units of Navi Mumbai have also been deployed.

Apart from state and central security forces being deployed across the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) ground in Kharghar, local BJP party workers are also alert. This comes after local housing colonies expressed their anguish over poor infrastructure such as potholed roads, water scarcity and poorly maintained footpaths. Many people have decided to opt for NOTA on October 21.

The arrangements made for PM Modi at Navi Mumbai

Deputy commissioner of police traffic (Navi Mumbai) Sunil Lokhande has issued directives to close roads a few hours before Modi's arrival, and a one-kilometre stretch connecting the ground from all directions has been closed for vehicular movements.

Meanwhile, residents said that this morning, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) workers and road contractors were busy constructing a temporary road to connect to the venue. A huge waterproof pandal, too, has been erected in the middle of the ground.

BJP workers have also been given instructions to not allow people wearing black to enter the venue, as it is a sign of protest. Over 25,000 people will attend the event, which will begin at 2 pm. Modi will reach the venue by helicopter.

