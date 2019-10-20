Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Banks to remain open for three days across the state during election week
Banks will be working for three days and will remain shut for four days due to assembly elections, bank strike and weekend holidays
With less than 24 hours for the Assembly Elections to begin, citizens across Maharashtra must note that banks will remain closed for four days this week due to the Assembly Elections. Banks across the state will remain open only for three days on account of Assembly Elections, Bank strikes and other bank holidays.
Over 8,98,39,600 voters, including 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men will exercise their franchise on October 21 to select 288 out of a total of 3237 candidates to be their representatives in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, reports news agency PTI. As per the Election Commission's rules, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared bank holidays in Maharashtra and Haryana, the two states which will be going to poll on October 21.
While the banks will remain closed on Monday on account of Assembly Elections across the state of Maharashtra, the bank branches will also remain closed on Tuesday, October 22 due to strikes called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). The two banking organisations have called a nationwide strike in order to protest against the mergers of the banks.
Banks across Maharashtra will remain open for business on three consecutive days. The banks will function as usual from Wednesday to Friday (October 23 to October 25). Post which, the banks will once again remain closed on October 26 and 27 (Saturday and Sunday).
While October 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, the banks will remain closed on Sunday due to the Diwali festival which is again a weekly holiday. While banks will re-open on Monday, October 28, the RBI had declared a holiday in Mumbai on account of Diwali celebrations across the city.
Here's a complete list of Bank Holidays In October 2019:
In the month of October, there is a total of about eight bank holidays starting from October 2, 2019, which happens to be Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The list of public holidays in the month of October 2019 includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. While Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2, Dussehra will take place on October 8 this month.
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination papers from Worli assembly in south-central Mumbai. The 29-year-old leader is likely to face nearly 15 candidates including a reality show contestant, Abhijit Bichukale who appeared on Marathi Big Boss 2. Aaditya Thackeray began his campaign from Worli, conducted rallies and was seen interacting with the voters of his constituency. Picture/Twitter Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from Nagpur South West. Fadnavis has been on a statewide tour campaigning for his party members and himself. At present, Fadnavis is the 18th and incumbent Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Before filing his nomination, Fadnavis claimed that his party will emerge victorious on all 12 seats in the Nagpur district. In the picture, Devendra Fadnavis waves at the crowd during an election rally in Amravati. Picture/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis
BJP leader Ashish Shelar and Minister of school education, sports, and youth welfare of Maharashtra, will be contesting the Assembly Elections from the Bandra West assembly. The 47-year-old minister has been campaigning in his constituency urging voters to come out in large numbers. In the picture, MP Poonam Mahajan campaigns with BJP's Bandra West candidate Ashish Shelar in Bandra. Picture/Twitter Poonam Mahajan
Former Congress leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique will be contesting the Assembly Elections from the Bandra East constituency. The Congress leader will be contesting against Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who is currently serving as the Mayor of Mumbai. In the picture, Zeeshan Siddique is seen interacting with the locals of his constituency. Picture/Twitter Zeeshan Siddique
In picture: Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who will be contesting the assembly elections from Bandra East constituency is seen campaigning in his constituency.
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil will be contesting the Assembly Elections from Pune's Kothrud seat. Patil, who served as the state cabinet minister for Revenue and Public Works is contesting his first assembly election ever. In the picture, Chandrakant Patil is warmly welcomed by the women voters of his constituency during his campaign.
Marathi actress Deepali Sayed who joined Shiv Sena will be contesting the Assembly Elections from the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency. The actress joined Sena in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray, and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. The 41-year-old actress-turned-politician was seen interacting with the voters at the Mumbra railway station.
Nationalist Congress Party's candidate Jitendra Awhad will be contesting from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. Awhad, who is the sitting MLA since 2009 will be facing Sena's, Deepali Sayed. The 54-year-old NCP leader was seen campaigning in his constituency with thousands of supporters. Picture/Twitter Thane NCP
In picture: Congress leader and sitting MLA from Mumbadevi constituency Amin Patel interacts with voters from his constituency. Picture/Facebook Amin Patel
Former BJP leader Gopinath Munde's daughter and BJP leader Pankaja Munde will contest the assembly elections from Beed's Parli constituency. Pankaja Munde will take on NCP's leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and her cousin Dhananjay Munde. The 40-year-old minister, who is one of the star campaigners in the state for BJP was seen campaigning in her Parli constituency. Picture/Twitter Pankaja Munde
NCP's Mumbai president and leader Nawab Malik will be contesting the assembly elections from Anushakti Nagar constituency. The NCP leader was seen interacting with voters from his constituency. Picture/Twitter Nawab Malik
In picture: Nawab Malik gets greeted by a young voter from his constituency.
Former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Amit Deshmukh will be contesting the Assembly Elections from Latur City seat. The two-time MLA in an interview to mid-day said that Congress party and the state miss Vilasrao Deshmukh like never before. Amit was seen campaigning in Latur city with his brother Riteish Deshmukh. Picture/Facebook Amit Deshmukh
In picture: MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande who will be contesting from Mahim constituency was seen campaigning with party president, Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray. Picture/Facebook Sandeep Deshpande
MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane will be contesting the assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Kankavli constituency. In the picture, Nitesh Rane interacts with locals in Varavade, Kankavli. Picture/Satej Shinde
Minister of state for finance and home department, Deepak Kesarkar of Shiv Sena will be contesting the assembly polls from Sawantwadi. He will be taking on Narayan Rane's aide Rajan Teli of the BJP party. In the picture, Sena candidate Deepak Kesarkar campaigns in Sawantwadi.
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, Senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde, NCP veteran leader Nawab Malik, incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other candidates across party lines began campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly polls 2019. Here's a look at few candidates during their election campaign rallies
