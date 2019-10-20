Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Banks to remain open for three days across the state during election week

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family pose for the paparazzi after casting their votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections at a polling booth at Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road. Pic/Yogen Shah

With less than 24 hours for the Assembly Elections to begin, citizens across Maharashtra must note that banks will remain closed for four days this week due to the Assembly Elections. Banks across the state will remain open only for three days on account of Assembly Elections, Bank strikes and other bank holidays.

Over 8,98,39,600 voters, including 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men will exercise their franchise on October 21 to select 288 out of a total of 3237 candidates to be their representatives in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, reports news agency PTI. As per the Election Commission's rules, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared bank holidays in Maharashtra and Haryana, the two states which will be going to poll on October 21.

While the banks will remain closed on Monday on account of Assembly Elections across the state of Maharashtra, the bank branches will also remain closed on Tuesday, October 22 due to strikes called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). The two banking organisations have called a nationwide strike in order to protest against the mergers of the banks.

Banks across Maharashtra will remain open for business on three consecutive days. The banks will function as usual from Wednesday to Friday (October 23 to October 25). Post which, the banks will once again remain closed on October 26 and 27 (Saturday and Sunday).

While October 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, the banks will remain closed on Sunday due to the Diwali festival which is again a weekly holiday. While banks will re-open on Monday, October 28, the RBI had declared a holiday in Mumbai on account of Diwali celebrations across the city.

In the month of October, there is a total of about eight bank holidays starting from October 2, 2019, which happens to be Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The list of public holidays in the month of October 2019 includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. While Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2, Dussehra will take place on October 8 this month.

