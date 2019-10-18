Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Candidates woo voters with multi-lingual pamphlets in Mumbadevi

With days left for the assembly polls, candidates contesting in the Mumbadevi constituency want to ensure they are able to reach out to all communities in the area. While Congress candidate and sitting MLA Amin Patel is distributing pamphlets in Marathi and Telugu, Shiv Sena's Pandurang Sakpal has been distributing them in Urdu.

Both Patel and Sakpal are also putting up banners printed English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu and Telugu. More than 60 per cent of the voters are Muslim while other communities comprise the remaining 40 per cent. Areas like Mumbai Central, Bhuleshwar, CP Tank and Madhavbaug comprise a largely Gujarati population, and areas like Umerkhadi and Kumbharwada has Marathi voters, Kamathipura has Telugu voters and areas like Bhendi Bazaar, Arab Gully and Nagpada has Muslim voters.

Patel, who is a two-term MLA, is confident of winning for a third term. "Shiv Sena's candidate contested from Colaba last year and is contesting from Mumbadevi for the first time. I, however, have worked in all areas of this constituency and am easily available to people," said Patel.

He said unlike past elections, this year he started campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections and is focusing on the youth. "I want to focus on issues that concern them like jobs, education and sports," said Patel. Sakpal, who has been the Vibhaag Pramukh of South Mumbai for Shiv Sena, feels he will win comfortably despite the dynamics of the voters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates