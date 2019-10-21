Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Celebs galore but Bandra West sees lowest voter turnout in suburb

Shah Rukh Khan leaves with wife Gauri after casting his vote at Mount Mary Convent in Bandra West. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai recorded an estimated 44.74 percent polling till 5pm in the state Assembly Elections on Monday. Places such as Borivli, Dahisar, Vikhroli, Charkop, Malad, Ghatkopar West, and Chembur recorded a voter turnout of 50 percent and above. In suburbs, voter turnout in Vikhroli was the highest, while the lowest was recorded in Bandra West constituency. The Vandre West constituency recorded a turnout of 38.13 percent till 5 pm on election day.

Aamir Khan, Priya Dutt and Owen Roncon, Deepika Padukone, Kunal Kohli, Manyata Dutt, Kiran Rao, Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhupathi with wife Lara Dutta at St Anne's High School in Bandra

Bandra, which is one of the most happening suburbs in Mumbai and home to Bollywood celebrities, sports icons, politicians among others, recorded the lowest voter turnout in the Mumbai suburban area. Bandra was followed by Versova, which is also considered one of the richest areas in the suburbs.

Sitting MLA and BJP leader Ashish Shelar was seen taking on Congress leader and three-time corporator Asif Zakaria from the popular Bandra West constituency. While Mumbai has earlier recorded low voting percentage, the low turnout in Bandra West constituency came as a shock considering it is home to many Bollywood and distinguished personalities.

Mumbai Suburban district turnout till 5 pm. Pic/Voter Turnout App by Election Commission of India

Earlier in the day, many Bollywood celebrities stepped out and were seen exercising their right to vote. Cricket legend and Member of Parliament Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote at a polling booth in Bandra West. The former cricketer was accompanied by his wife Anjali and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Many Bollywood celebrities were also seen franchising their vote at the polling booth at St Anne's School in Bandra. From actor Aamir Khan, Kunal Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to politician Priya Dutt and husband Owen Roncon, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati and wife Lara Dutta, Lyricist Gulzar and his daughter Meghna Gulzar were all snapped at this polling booth.

Salman Khan leaves after casting his vote at the Mount Mary Convent in Bandra West. Pic/Atul Kamble

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, actor Salman Khan, writer Salim Khan exercised their right to vote at Mount Mary Convent School in Bandra.

Ashish Shelar, who had fought the 2009 Assembly Elections against sitting MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique, lost the Bandra West assembly constituency by a lower margin. However, in 2014, he fought the elections once again against Baba Siddique and emerged as a BJP MLA with a thumping victory.

Mumbai City turnout till 5 pm. Pic/Voter Turnout App by Election Commission of India

In the Mumbai City district, voter turnout in Sion Koiwada (50.79 percent) was the highest while the lowest was recorded in the Colaba constituency (37.43 percent) till 5 pm. Simultaneously, Dharavi recorded 47.55, Mahim 47.10, Byculla 46.30, Malabar Hill 47, Wadala 48.38, Mumbadevi 41.04 and Worli recorded a voter turnout of 49.55 percent.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Polls: With 44.74 percent turnout, Mumbai puts up poor show once again

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates