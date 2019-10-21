Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Celebs galore but Bandra West sees lowest voter turnout in suburb
Bandra, which is home to Bollywood celebrities, sports icons, politicians recorded the lowest turnout at 38.13 per cent.
Mumbai recorded an estimated 44.74 percent polling till 5pm in the state Assembly Elections on Monday. Places such as Borivli, Dahisar, Vikhroli, Charkop, Malad, Ghatkopar West, and Chembur recorded a voter turnout of 50 percent and above. In suburbs, voter turnout in Vikhroli was the highest, while the lowest was recorded in Bandra West constituency. The Vandre West constituency recorded a turnout of 38.13 percent till 5 pm on election day.
Aamir Khan, Priya Dutt and Owen Roncon, Deepika Padukone, Kunal Kohli, Manyata Dutt, Kiran Rao, Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhupathi with wife Lara Dutta at St Anne's High School in Bandra
Bandra, which is one of the most happening suburbs in Mumbai and home to Bollywood celebrities, sports icons, politicians among others, recorded the lowest voter turnout in the Mumbai suburban area. Bandra was followed by Versova, which is also considered one of the richest areas in the suburbs.
Sitting MLA and BJP leader Ashish Shelar was seen taking on Congress leader and three-time corporator Asif Zakaria from the popular Bandra West constituency. While Mumbai has earlier recorded low voting percentage, the low turnout in Bandra West constituency came as a shock considering it is home to many Bollywood and distinguished personalities.
Mumbai Suburban district turnout till 5 pm. Pic/Voter Turnout App by Election Commission of India
Earlier in the day, many Bollywood celebrities stepped out and were seen exercising their right to vote. Cricket legend and Member of Parliament Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote at a polling booth in Bandra West. The former cricketer was accompanied by his wife Anjali and son Arjun Tendulkar.
Many Bollywood celebrities were also seen franchising their vote at the polling booth at St Anne's School in Bandra. From actor Aamir Khan, Kunal Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to politician Priya Dutt and husband Owen Roncon, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati and wife Lara Dutta, Lyricist Gulzar and his daughter Meghna Gulzar were all snapped at this polling booth.
Salman Khan leaves after casting his vote at the Mount Mary Convent in Bandra West. Pic/Atul Kamble
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, actor Salman Khan, writer Salim Khan exercised their right to vote at Mount Mary Convent School in Bandra.
Ashish Shelar, who had fought the 2009 Assembly Elections against sitting MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique, lost the Bandra West assembly constituency by a lower margin. However, in 2014, he fought the elections once again against Baba Siddique and emerged as a BJP MLA with a thumping victory.
Mumbai City turnout till 5 pm. Pic/Voter Turnout App by Election Commission of India
In the Mumbai City district, voter turnout in Sion Koiwada (50.79 percent) was the highest while the lowest was recorded in the Colaba constituency (37.43 percent) till 5 pm. Simultaneously, Dharavi recorded 47.55, Mahim 47.10, Byculla 46.30, Malabar Hill 47, Wadala 48.38, Mumbadevi 41.04 and Worli recorded a voter turnout of 49.55 percent.
Politician and advocate Ashish Shelar, who previously served as the Mumbai President of the BJP will be seen taking over Congress's Asif Zakaria in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Shelar, who is currently the sitting MLA of Bandra (West) constituency will take on Congress' three-time corporator and local leader Asif Zakaria
In photo: Ashish Shelar enjoys a vacation with his family.
The 47-year-old BJP leader, who originally hails from Sindhudurg moved to Bandra with his parents during his younger days. Shelar took his first step into politics when he joined the BJP. He contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and was elected as a corporator from Khar West ward no 77 after whihc, he rose through the ranks and carved a name for himself to become one of the prominent faces of politics in Maharashtra.
In picture: BJP leader Ashish Shelar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray share a hearty laugh at an event in Vile Parle.
After finishing his Bachelor's degree in Science B.Sc from Parle College, Ashish Shelar went on to complete a five-year LLB course from Advani College. Shelar, who is a qualified legal practitioner married Pratima Dalvi, who is also an advocate by profession. The couple has a son named Omkar
In picture: Ashish Shelar is all smiles for the camera with his wife Pratima and son Omkar.
Shelar was also elected as the Vice President of the Mumbai Cricket Association on June 17, 2015.
In the picture: Ashish Shelar strikes a candid conversation with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
Before being elected an MLA in 2014, Ashish Shelar had fought the 2009 Assembly Elections from H West Bandra assembly seat against longtime MLA and sitting corporator Baba Siddique, but lost the election by a lower margin.
In picture: Ashish Shelar greets Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Motoshree in Bandra, Mumbai
In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Ashish Shelar was elected an MLA from the Bandra West constituency which is also known as Vandre west assembly. Shelar defeated sitting MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique by a margin of over 20,000 votes
In picture: Ashish Shelar files his nomination papers for as a BJP candidate for the Bandra West assembly constituency
In picture: Ashish Shelar interacts with Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari after attending the latter's swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai
In June 2019, the BJP leader was inducted into the state council of ministers under the Devendra Fadnavis government. Shelar was appointed as the Minister of school education, sports, and youth welfare of Maharashtra
In picture: Ashish Shelar greets Home Minister Amit Shah after assuming charge as Cabinet Minister under Devendra Fadnavis government
In picture: BJP leader Ashish Shelar enjoys playing the drums at Navratri celebrations in Malad!
BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be facing stiff competition from Congress leader and three-time corporator Asif Zakaria, who is at present the sitting corporator of Bandra West constituency and hails from a well-to-do family. His uncle Rafiq Zakaria was a veteran politician of the Congress party, while his brother Arif Zakaria is an actor by profession.
The three-time corportaor who has never contested the Vidhan Sabha elections will be seen taking on sitting MLA and education minister of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar. A few days ago, Zakaria filed his nomination papers for the Bandra West assembly constituency. He was accompanied by former MLA Baba Siddique and former MP Priya Dutt.
In picture: Asif Zakaria poses for a picture with the residents of Perry Cross Road, Bandra
In picture: Asif Zakaria submits his nomination papers for the Assembly Elections from the Bandra West assembly constituency, While sharing the pictures of him filing his nomination papers, Zakaria captioned the pictures saying: Look forward to continuing my work with the citizens of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz.
Locals says Asif Zakaria has worked towards the dveelopmen of the area: From making Pali Hill a zero-garbage area to proposing cycle track on Carter Road, voicing problems of his constituency in the BMC to making his constituency litter-free.
In picture: Asif Zakaria is greeted by a woman from his constituency during one of his padayatra
In picture: Asif Zakaria walks out of the collector's office after filing his nomination papers for the Assembly Elections
Asif Zakaria, who is currently the Municipal Councillor of Ward no. 101 Bandra West is also a resident of Bandra. The Congress leader is seen actively taking part in community events and voicing his opinions.
In picture: Asif Zakaria interacts with BMC officials from the Garden department for the improvement of Joggers Park, Bandra
During the heavy showers in July 2019, Zakaria was seen visiting his constituency's disaster control room and taking stock of his ward by coordinating with the BMC ward officers
In picture: Zakaria takes stock of St. Paul Road and St. Francis Road along with BMC officials and local residents in order to solve the waterlogging issues faced by the residents
After filing his nomination papers, Asif Zakaria began his election campaign by doing door-to-door campaigns and padayatras in his constituency.
In the picture, Congress leader Asif Zakaria attends the blood donation camp arranged at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra
In picture: Zakaria poses for a picture with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after an interactive session during the latter's visit to Mumbai
Bandra, which is one of the most happening suburbs in Mumbai and home to celebrities will witness a key battle in the upcoming state Assembly elections, as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashish Shelar, minister of school education, sports, and youth welfare of Maharashtra and will take on Asif Zakaria, local corporator and Congress leader. Here's a look at their political journey. (Photos: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Ashish Sheler and Asif Zakaria)
