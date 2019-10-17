Maharashtra Assembly polls: Clean Politics is our mandate, says AAP Maharashtra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is making its debut in Maharashtra will be contesting 24 seats across the various regions of the state spoke of ushering in 'Clean Politics' and a 'New Political Culture' sans money power, muscle power, and divisive agenda. The party is contesting on selected seats across the five regions of Maharashtra but is well prepared with a roadmap for governance, a template which the party has put forth through its election manifesto.

The party stressed on the need to rejuvenate infrastructure at all four levels - environmental infrastructure - soil, air, energy, water and forests, social infrastructure - education, healthcare, sanitation, housing and protection of women, children and LGBTQ, and socio-economic infrastructure - industry, agriculture and services, physical infrastructure - Transport and communication.

The party is committed to eliminating 'avoidable suffering' and 'unutilized potential' both due to a lack of political will and systematic misgovernance and realizing a right to a dignified life for all, as mandated by the constitution.

"Maharashtra is a 'failing' state and it needs to be restored and rejuvenated. AAP has acquired in the last 5 years quality experience of governance through the Delhi Development Model where world-class schooling, health-care, and public service delivery have been implemented. This model will serve as a template in addressing the core concerns of the state of Maharashtra," said Kishore Mandhyan, Co-convener, AAP Maharashtra.

He further added, "This manifesto captures a range of issues which are to be addressed. Maharashtra is a big state and the Delhi Development Model will be contextually applied. Whether inside the legislature or outside, whether in Government or outside it, this platform provides a framework for constructive governance in Maharashtra."

