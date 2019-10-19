Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Collector's office, cops are watching you!

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The campaigning for assembly elections will soon be over in Maharashtra, but will continue on social media till voting day. The Pune district collector administration and the police are hence keeping tabs on social media to look for defamatory content.

The Pune district collector administration's IT cell will be helped by computer experts and the police department to look for such content. Besides caricatures, morphing of pictures along with movie dialogues are often used in campaigning on social media.

A Pune-based youth, Sachin Singawe had recently approached the police's Cyber Cell seeking action against objectionable content. Singawe said, "I had received a request on Facebook from a website on Maharashtra politics. I thought as the website had former president APJ Abdul Kalam's picture, it will have political content. But later I found defamatory content about political leaders. Pictures were also morphed."

A Cyber Cell officer claimed they are keeping tabs on such pages, memes, etc, on social media. The Pune police commissionerate also has a special cell to monitor the same under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mitesh Gatte. DCP Gatte said, "Our special team is focusing on social media. We are also approaching people if the content or images are found objectionable."

Pune District collector Naval Kishor Ram said, "Our team is monitoring social media including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc. We aim to have a smooth election and maintain law and order."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates