Maharashtra Assembly polls: Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West

Nagpur: In presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday filed his nomination from Nagpur South West for the Assembly polls in the state.

Before filing his nomination, Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta sought blessings of Gadkari and his spouse Kanchan, early this morning. He also held a grand roadshow followed by party cadres and his supporters.

"We (BJP) are blessed by the people of Maharashtra and Nagpur. I believe the development that has taken place in the past is initiated by the BJP. We have done a great job in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thus, our grand alliance will definitely win the elections with a great margin," Fadnavis told media persons. He claimed that BJP will emerge victorious on all 12 seats in the Nagpur district.

With the blessings of people of Maharashtra, on my way to file the nomination from South West Nagpur Constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/jOdvJWDWu4 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 4, 2019

Fadnavis, a member of BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is the 18th and incumbent Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He represents the Nagpur South West constituency in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and he is the second Chief Minister after Vasantrao Naik to have completed his full tenure in the chief minister's office.

The Congress has fielded former BJP legislator Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from Nagpur South West seat against Fadnavis.

Deshmukh, a strong supporter of the demand for a separate state of Vidarbha, had last year resigned from the state assembly and the BJP.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

