MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Do vote, says Devendra Fadnavis

Published: Oct 21, 2019, 09:16 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the people to exercise their vote as pollings in Maharashtra begin

Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta Fadnavis and mother
Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta Fadnavis and mother

As polling is underway in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that voting is a right and urged the people to exercise their franchise. "Voting is our Right, Voting is our Duty, And voting is an integral part of democracy. DO VOTE!" he tweeted. Fadnavis is seeking re-election from Nagpur South-West constituency and is pitted against Congress' Ashish Deshmukh.

Polling for 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The electoral fate of 3237 candidates in the state will be sealed in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by the voters who will exercise their franchise in the assembly elections. BJP is contesting 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies. On the other hand, Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The ruling coalition of BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the 2014 Assembly elections separately. But as voters gave a split verdict, the two parties came together to form the government.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Maharashtra Assembly Pollsdevendra fadnavisbharatiya janata partymumbai news

Aditya Thackeray gears up for Maharashtra assembly polls

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
Latest updates on Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

Latest updates on Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019