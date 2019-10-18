Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Dumped by Shiv Sena, BJP's Ganpat Gaikwad seeks UP celebs' help

After losing Shiv Sena support for the upcoming assembly election and subsequently a large voter base, BJP's Kalyan East candidate Ganpat Gaikwad is now trying to woo the north Indians in his constituency. With just a few days remaining for the vote, the two-time Kalyan East MLA has invited star campaigners from north India to impress voters.

On Tuesday, Gaikwad was accompanied by actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari at an election rally, and he soon expects to have the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Yogi Adityanath is likely to address a public meeting with Ganpat Gaikwad on Friday," Manoj Rai, a BJP worker from Kalyan, said. Shiv Sainiks from Kalyan East withdrew support to Gaikwad, alleging that during his two terms as an MLA, he has done nothing for the region. He didn't even support the corporators for funds for worthy projects, they said.

Several Sainiks have also accused Gaikwad of not staying true to his promises made during previous poll campaigns. The residents, too, are disappointed with their MLA for making false promises.

"Gaikwad has been making the same promises in all his poll manifestos. He promises good roads and better water facility, but he is doing nothing to decrease illegal construction and unnecessary population increase in the area. Now, he is resorting to cheap stunts by calling UP celebrities for campaigns," said Sagar Patil, a Kalyan resident and Sena supporter.

