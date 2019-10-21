Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Election commission app faces issues on the day of voting

The election commission app was not able to help voters who could not find their names in the voter's list. In Mumbai North areas, several help-desks outside voting centres were facing issues in accessing the app.

One of the regular issues at many voting centres was that candidates were not being able to find their names in the list of voters. Usually, help-desks set up by different political parties at nearby voting centres are of great help for such voters. They can find out where they have to go to vote. These help-desks would make use of the EC app. But due to difficulties today, the task was becoming very difficult.

Sadguru Kamat, who was sitting at the help-desk provided by Shiv Sena, in Kandivali's Charkop area, said, "The app is crashing often. Our people have to restart the process. We have kept multiple volunteers here to function the app so that at least one person's phone will work. Each one tries to locate the voter's details with different personal details. For example, one person will search through their name, another will use their surname and the third one will use their address."

Ashwini Joshi, who was active at the help desk in Borivali's Eksar area, said, "There was a family of five members who had approached us to search the location where they have to go to vote. But we could not find it on the app."

<a href="https://poll.fm/10438291">Do you think there will be more voter turnout compared to the last assembly elections?</a>

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates