MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Election commission app faces issues on the day of voting

Published: Oct 21, 2019, 12:20 IST | Pallavi Smart | Mumbai

One of the regular issues at many voting centres was that candidates were not being able to find their names in the list of voters. Usually, help-desks set up by different political parties at nearby voting centres are of great help for such voters

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The election commission app was not able to help voters who could not find their names in the voter's list. In Mumbai North areas, several help-desks outside voting centres were facing issues in accessing the app.

One of the regular issues at many voting centres was that candidates were not being able to find their names in the list of voters. Usually, help-desks set up by different political parties at nearby voting centres are of great help for such voters. They can find out where they have to go to vote. These help-desks would make use of the EC app. But due to difficulties today, the task was becoming very difficult.

Sadguru Kamat, who was sitting at the help-desk provided by Shiv Sena, in Kandivali's Charkop area, said, "The app is crashing often. Our people have to restart the process. We have kept multiple volunteers here to function the app so that at least one person's phone will work. Each one tries to locate the voter's details with different personal details. For example, one person will search through their name, another will use their surname and the third one will use their address."

Ashwini Joshi, who was active at the help desk in Borivali's Eksar area, said, "There was a family of five members who had approached us to search the location where they have to go to vote. But we could not find it on the app."

 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Maharashtra Assembly Pollsmumbaimumbai news

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and others urge people to vote

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK