Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 'Fantastic' poll arrangements, say Navi Mumbai voters

Well-planned polling stations and personal assistance were waiting for voters in Navi Mumbai throughout Monday. The voter turnout kept increasing as the day progressed but remained low in both, Navi Mumbai's Airoli and Belapur constituencies as compared to 2014.

While Sunday was lashed by continuous rain, Monday was blessed with a bright sunny morning. Many Navi Mumbaikars ventured out early in the morning to avoid long queues. Many polling booths were either on the ground or first floor to make them easily accessible to senior citizens and divyangjan. Voters were pleased with the numerous polling booths which reduced waiting periods.

"During Lok Sabha elections, they had 12 polling booths, now they have 20, which shortened the queues," said 45-year-old, Atmaram Patil, who voted at DY Patil Engineering College in Nerul. "The entire staff was very helpful, it was fantastic!," he added.

"Many senior citizens vote early in the day to avoid queues, whereas youngsters vote early to upload selfies. Hence, we have seen good numbers in the first three hours," said Sanju Adhar Wade, corporator of ward number 12 in Airoli.

NSS, schoolkids volunteer

At many polling stations, volunteers of the National Service Scheme and schoolchildren assisted voters. At Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College in Vashi, student Prachi Shelar said, "Often voters carrying improper IDs or mobile phones are sent back. We are here to prevent that."

Just one technical glitch

Most of the Electronic Voting Machines worked properly in both constituencies. Only one polling booth at the Income Tax Colony in Belapur reported technical issues wherein one machine stopped working thrice.

