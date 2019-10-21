Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Fight breaks out between NCP and Shiv Sena workers in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad witnessed heightened tension during voting for the Assembly elections on Monday morning when six bogus voters were detained by the election polling officer in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area. While two incidents were reported where heated arguments took place and two people sustained injuries when a scuffle broke out between workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena.

Earlier in the day, the former deputy mayor from NCP, Dabbu Aswani was attacked by some 30 people near his house. Post which the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner increased his security and put additional bandobast outside his residence.

The former deputy mayor also lodged a complaint with the police. In his complaint, the former mayor claimed few people were found roaming suspiciously near his resident since morning. Later, they attacked him and also snatched his gold chain. The suspicious persons were counter-attacked by his bodyguard. According to Aswani, suspicious people had weapons with them.

