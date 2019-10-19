Maharashtra Assembly Polls: From biscuit to road roller and hat to auto-rickshaw, interesting symbols on EVM

Not just lotus, bow and arrow, hand, watch, elephant and railway engine but several other symbols can be seen on Electronic Voting Machine. Six out of seven recognized national parties and both state parties have fielded their candidates in the election, but there are also several other unrecognised parties who are contesting with various symbols.

There are a total of 334 candidates who are contesting upcoming assembly elections in 36 seats of Mumbai. There are alliances of BJP- Shiv Sena and Congress- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) so the numbers of official candidates from these four main parties are limited to 72.

Except All India Trinamool Congress (symbol - flower and grass) all other six national parties - Congress (symbol hand), NCP (clock), BJP (lotus), Bahujan Samaj Party (elephant), Communist Party of India (ears of corn and sickle) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (hammer, sickle and star) are contesting in the election. Shiv Sena (bow and arrow) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (railway engine) which are state recognise parties are also battling.

While Election Commission recognises seven national parties and 52 state parties including two from Maharashtra, there are around two thousand unrecognised political parties all over the nation. Few of them are contesting assembly election in the city. The recognised parties get a reserved symbol whereas other parties and independent candidates have to choose one of the free symbols. All India Majlis -E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) recognise party in Telangana with the symbol of the kite also fielded candidates. Akhil Bhartiya Sena (whistle) which was founded by Arun Gawli has three candidates in the city.

Apart from these, there are several other parties like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel party (Mike), Hum Bhartiya Party (Ganna Kisan), Sambhaji Brigade party (Sewing Machine), Nationalist Janshakti Party (Drill Machine), Bahujan Mukti Party (cot), Naitik Party (Auto- Rickshaw), Ambedkar Party of India (coat), Jan Adhikar Party (Cup and saucer), Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (gas cylinder), peasant and workers party of India (cart) are contesting election on various interesting symbols which are not permanent.

Several rebels and independent candidates are also contesting on symbols like bat, road roller, whistle, pen nib with seven rays, carrom board, Almirah, walking stick, ship, key, apple, broom, battery torch, binoculars, CCTV camera, kite, biscuit, hat, diamond, envelope, Helicopter, water tank, plastering towel, watermelon etc.

