Maharashtra assembly polls: It's fruits vs large Konkan meal

Shiv Sena's Kankavli candidate Satish Sawant is going big on rallies, while rival Nitesh Rane (BJP) is keeping it small and focused, doing up to 20 local meetings a day. Kankavli is witnessing a high voltage battle, and is a rare seat where the gloves are off between the saffron allies. Sawant and Rane's campaigns offer a contrasting sight, with the Sena organising big meetings of villagers, and the BJP holding at least 20 to 22 meetings of small groups and locals influencers. For instance, Rane met a group of 20 professionals like doctors, lawyers and CAs last week, urging them to take his message among their followers.

While Sawant delivers sweeping speeches in his big rallies, Rane explains the work he has done for his constituency and his future vision. "It is not that big rallies are not important," Rane told mid-day. "But, meeting smaller groups of people helps to have a personal connect and direct conversations with voters. It also helps me understand their issues better. I talk less and hear more."

With 2.25 lakh voters, he knows it is difficult to meet all registered voters, but has given himself a target of at least 75 per cent of them. Since he holds 20 such meetings, he eats small meals on the move in his car, preferring fruits and juices to a traditional lunch or dinner. "I eat my meals (mostly fruits) in the car. The time saved by having food on the move is used to meet more people."

He tells those me meets that he will improve interior and arterial roads, bring more mobile towers to address poor connectivity, and create more tourism jobs.

Sawant, meanwhile, prefers large meetings and sabhas. Sawant, who was associated with Narayan Rane for 25 years, was fielded by the Sena at the last minute, with the sole aim of denting the Ranes.

"Our aim is to reach maximum people," he said. "I was given the go-ahead as the Sena candidate at the last minute. I don't have much time. Hence, I prefer big gatherings to reach the maximum number of people in a limited time."

The Sena candidate munches on biscuits and other coastal Konkan staples at a party worker's home near his rally venue to save time. And by all accounts, he needs all the time he can muster to fulfill the task assigned by his bosses.

2.25 lakh

No. of voters in Kankavli constituency

