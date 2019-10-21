MENU

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Kareena Kapoor Khan casts her vote with Taimur in tow

Published: Oct 21, 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out to cast her vote and had little Taimur Ali Khan tagging along with her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur. Pictures/Yogen Shah
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur. Pictures/Yogen Shah

Several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao cast their votes today at the Maharashtra Assembly Polls. Their photos of having voted or near their polling booths are inspirational to many to go out and exercise their right to vote.

One of the B-town celebrities who voted was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had her baby boy Taimur in tow. Taimur looked super cute with his grumpy, confused face, probably wondering what his mum was up to. Check out the photo below:

Kareena with Taimur

Kareena looked fresh and chic in a pair of baggy jeans a striped blue shirt that was tucked in. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Taimur, on the other hand, was cute as usual in shorts and a grey t-shirt teamed up with tiny red sneakers.

Kareena and Taimur2

How adorable does Taimur look! The little one must surely be curious as to what's going on and we wonder if he, too, will be as responsible as mum Kareena when it comes to voting when he grows up!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has wrapped up Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium. She will next start shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, and Takht with an ensemble cast.

