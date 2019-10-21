Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Local businessmen offer discounts to people with inked fingers in Pune

In order to increase the voter percentage in Pune, the local businessmen are giving a discount to people who are showing their inked fingers after casting their votes during the assembly elections. Five months ago, during the Lok Sabha Elections, Pune witnessed a total of 49 percent voter turnout, which was the lowest. In order to increase the number of voter turnout, the administration, as well as local businesses and others, are giving a discount to those showing their inked fingers after franchising their right to vote.

On Monday, Pune district recorded a total of 15.49 percent voter turnout in the 21 constituencies. As per the IMD forecast in Pune, there are high chances of moderate rain to take place post 3 pm onwards. The voting in Pune District started from 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

The overall percentage in the Pune district is at 15.49 percent while 22 percent voter turnout was recorded at the Junnar constituency. Simultaneously, Ambegoan constituency reported 20.9 pc, Khed 17.41 pc, Shirur 14.98 pc, Daund 12.3pc, Indapur 18.5 pc, Baramati 22.6 pc, Purandar 17.64 pc, Bhor 21.7 pc, Maval 18.3 pc, Chinchwad 16.37 pc, Pimpri 11.7 pc, Bhosari 13.83 pc, Wadgoansheri 11.76 pc, Shivajinagar 10.15 pc, Kothrud 14.44 pc, Khadakwasala 15.54 pc, Parvati 15.29 pc, Hadapsar 12.71 pc, Pune Cantonment 9.5 pc and Kasba constituency recorded 9.67 pc.

Right from the baby care centre, balloons, selfie centres, and others were on offer to encourage voetsr to come in large numbers and exercise their right to vote. Due to rain, some remote areas in Baramati Taluka, the roads were left with a muddy patch due to which people had a tough time. The administration had made a temporary bridge by using tractors and trolleys so that people could pass by and cast their votes.

