Maharashtra Assembly polls: Local resident creates rap song for Shiv Sena candidate

After Shiv Sena released a song during the Dussehra rally by roping in Marathi singers and composers, it is the craze of rap songs that do not seem to end among the Shiv Sena workers. Shiv Sena candidate Vitthal Lokare, was in for a surprise while he was campaigning from his Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd assembly constituency when he came across one of the residents who had created a rap song for him.

The rap song includes the work done by Vitthal Lokre during his 22-year-old career as a corporator where he had managed to solve Mankhurd's water problem. Mankhurd resident Jaffer Shah who created the rap song along with his friends presented the rap song to Vitthal Lokre during his election campaign in the constituency.

The rap song is now being used by Lokare's team in order to promote his candidature in various parts of his assembly constituency. While speaking about the same Lokare said, "This rap song is an acknowledgment of the work done for the people in the last 22 years. This song has inspired me to work and fight even more for the citizens."

Recently, after the success of the film 'Gully Boy', the city's youth are hooked to rap songs and thus the candidates are seen capitalising on this in order to attract the youth. During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, South Central MP Rahul Shewale was seen circulating and playing rap songs sung by local Dharavi rappers for his election campaign.

