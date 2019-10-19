Maharashtra Assembly Polls: MNS candidates use bikes to avoid traffic snarls and reach voters

With barely two days of campaigning left for assembly polls, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidates in western suburbs are choosing bikes to reach voters, instead of getting caught in traffic snarls in cars.

On Friday morning, MNS candidate from Magathane, Nayan Kadam, left to campaign on his motorcycle. "Many voters don't like candidates knocking at their doors early in the morning. There is also a time restriction. So at times, it is difficult to manage door-to-door campaigns. Then there are traffic snarls. So for the past few days I am using a two-wheeler to reach housing societies or rallies," Kadam said. He said the election commission should consider ongoing infrastructure work and traffic snarls caused due to the same, and relax time curbs for campaigning.

Kadam's colleague from the party, Sandesh Desai, contesting from the Versova assembly segment, faces a similar problem. "Due to the traffic I decided to switch to my bike. It's a better option," Desai said. Commuters for long have been complaining about bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Western Express Highway and Link road, due to metro work, and potholes.

