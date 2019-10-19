Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Number of women voters increases

The number of women voters in Mumbai suburban district has been increased. The trend has been seen for the assembly election where more and more women voters registered themselves in the last four months.

Mumbai suburban district has the highest number of assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. As per the latest data, there are total 72 lakh 63 thousand 249 voters in the Mumbai Suburban district which is from Bandra, Sion to Dahisar and Mulund. There are 39lakh 47 thousand men and 33 lakh 15 thousand 336 women and 528 others voters. The number of women voters has been increased by 1.78 per cent in the last four months. According to the 2011 census, the population of Mumbai suburban area was 93.56 lakh, including 50.31 lakh men and 43.25 lakh women of all the age groups.

To promote voting among women, the Election Commission has started Sakhi polling booths which have all women officers and workers and crèches in every constituency. There are around 36 Sakhi centres across the city and 1547 crèches in 9795 polling booths in the city.

