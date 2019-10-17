Maharashtra Assembly polls: Organisations, government agencies create awareness to increase voting in Mumbai

As the city gears up for the Assembly Election, several organisations and government agencies carried out awareness programmes across the city in order to encourage people to vote on October 21. In the past few days, special programs were held in order to create awareness among voters in Vileparle, Bprivli, and Mulund. On Thursday, a'MahaFlashMob' was also organised at the Gateway of India on behalf of the Collector's Office to increase voting in the Mumbai city district. The flash mob witnessed a huge turnout, said officials.

On Friday, a special awareness program will be organized by the City Suburban Collector for 'Democracy - a festival'. The special program has been organised to create voter awareness in the Mumbai suburban district. The special program will be graced by District Collector Milind Borikar of Mumbai Suburban District, along with Central Election Inspector Krishna Kunal, a well-known actress Nishigandha Wad, Madhura Velankar, actor Pushkar Shrotri, and singer Vaishali Samant will be present.

In order to convey the message that voting rights and duties are essential for the protection of the nation and the protection of democracy, many respected artists will raise awareness on the importance of voting through various arts like group songs, mimicry and more.

'Aaj Ki Aawaz', an organisation carried out an awareness drive from Versova to Lokhandwala area on Thursday evening where thousands of people participated to spread the message on the importance of voting rights. The president of the organisation, Ajay Kaul said, "It is important for everyone to come out and vote and a lot of Andheri residents came out to spread this awareness as few did it by carrying boards while walking, whereas others were on the bike."

