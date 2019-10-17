Maharashtra Assembly polls: Police seize suspicious amount of Rs 2.19 crore from Zaveri Bazaar

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Mane along with his associates seized a suspicious amount of Rs 2.19 crore from the Zaveri Bazaar area in the Colaba constituency. The amount was seized from Sagar Ramesh Azgaonkar (Rs 60 lakh), Ramesh Ashok Jain (Rs 40 lakh), Jeetu Laxman Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Imran Syed Qadri (Rs 39.5 lakh).

The team also managed to seize Rs 50 lakh from Vitthal Kashinath Yadav and Sanjay Maleekar during the action taken by the police officials who were on election duty. Income Tax department Mumbai inspectors Ritesh Kumar and Dilip Madan are investigating the matter with regard to income tax. A case has been registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station.

An official from the City Collector office said, "The case is under investigation."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates