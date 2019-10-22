Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Poor show in Pune with just 56 per cent polling
The Pune district administration could get only 56 per cent (till 5pm) of the electorate to cast their votes. The same election in 2014 had recorded a 64 per cent turnout.
Even after offering discounts on food, clothing and a range of other stuff, keeping in mind the upcoming Diwali festivities, the Pune district administration could get only 56 per cent (till 5pm) of the electorate to cast their votes. The same election in 2014 had recorded a 64 per cent turnout.
The trolley path
Due to heavy rainfall over the weekend, the road leading to Kambleshwar Baramati polling booth number 351 had turned muddy. To avoid inconvenience, the authorities joined 15 tractors with the help of trollies and turned it into a 500-metre-long pathway so that voters could walk over them and reach the polling booth.
102-year-old Haji Abrahim Aleem Joad turns up to vote with 60 of his family members
400 voters ban polls
Heavy rainfall on September 25 had destroyed the houses of 85 families at Ambil Odha in Tangewali colony. The 400 people who were left homeless due to the rain refused to cast their votes on Monday.
One of them, Sheru Shaikh, said, "Even though we have lost everything, only a few of us got compensation. None of the four corporators in the area are bothered about how we
are surviving." Another local Nanda Shinde said, "The government is not providing us any help. We are used for their political mileage and are given nothing in return."
Shaktiprasad Nitin Gite has come all the way to Pune from London to cast his vote
NCP-Sena clash
In the morning, six bogus voters were detained in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and about 30 people got injured in a clash between NCP and Shiv Sena workers. In a complaint filed by ex-deputy mayor from NCP, Dabbu Aswani, he mentioned that 30 people from Sena attacked him near his house. They were counter-attacked by his bodyguards. The Sena has also filed a complaint in the matter, following which the police registered an attempt to murder case.
From UK to India
25-year-old Shaktiprasad Nitin Gite, who is pursuing a Masters degree in Architecture in University of Nottingham, UK, came all the way to Pune to cast his vote. He said, "Due to my exams during the Lok Sabha elections, I could not vote. I was really disturbed to see the low turnout percentage. This time I completed my thesis, assignments and projects so that I could travel to India for the elections."
102-year-old votes
A former soldier in the British Army, 102-year-old Haji Abrahim Aleem Joad, who is undergoing treatment at Jehangir hospital, took a break and ventured out with 60 of his family members to cast his vote. Joad said, "The political scenario has changed a lot and social media helps people a lot to raise their concerns and seek justice. The digital world has made everyone accountable and even the media plays a vital role today. I will do my duty till my last breath."
Voter dies
Sixty-year-old Abdul Rahim Noormohammad Shaikh, resident of Shantinagar Vasat, collapsed while he was waiting in a queue at a polling booth around 3pm. Police said he was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Maharashtra Assembly Elections took place today and citizens made sure that they exercise their right to vote. Senior citizens, differently-abled people also came ahead to voter booths and cast their vote for the parties of their choice.
-
Even the policemen came forward to help the senior citizens in casting their vote.
-
School and college students helped the authorities by volunteering while the voting was going on. They guided the voters to their respective polling booths. Pic/Chetna Sadadekar
-
80-year old Dombivli resident voted during the Assembly Elections in Mumbai. Pic/Anamika Gharat
-
However, as the elections began at 7 am, it was seen that the number of voters was less compared to the ones who turned up during the Lok Sabha elections in the first three hours.
-
It was not just politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities who exercised their franchise but even the common man made it a point to visit the centres to cast their votes.
-
Narmada Joshi, 74, Tushar Joshi, 51, were the first ones to vote at MCC College, Mulund. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Proper ramps were arranged for the elderly at various polling booths in order to help them in casting their vote with ease. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Many citizens helped the differently abled in exercising their franchise. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
In Maharashtra, till 10 am, it was the Jalna district which saw the highest percentage of voting with 9.65 per cent. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
86-year old Anand Mehta cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe
-
A 102-year old man came to vote with his 60 family members.
-
The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm was 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it was 61.72 per cent.
-
Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Radhanagari witnessed the highest voter turnout of 70.89 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 26.27 per cent till 5 pm.
-
There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
-
In pic: Differently abled senior citizen exercises right to vote.
-
The counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24.
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2019 begun at 7 am and the voter turnout appeared to be rather less. In the city, the voting percentage was at 5.04 per cent while in the suburbs it was at 5.77 per cent till 9 am.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Famous politicians cast their vote