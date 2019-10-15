Maharashtra assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to hold two public meetings today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Nuh district of Haryana. Pic/PTI

Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Rahul is scheduled to conduct rallies at Wani Vidha Sabha of Yavatmal district and Arvi Vidhan Sabha of Wardha district at 1 pm and 3:40 pm respectively.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are contesting polls together in Maharashtra. In their manifesto for the Assembly polls, the Congress-NCP alliance has promised to reduce penalty under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) along with immediate farm loan waiver and zero-interest loan for higher education to students.

Their manifesto also talks of action to deal with climate change. The other important promises include a 100 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation, minimum support price (MSP) for dairy farm products based on the production cost to increase farmers' income.The two parties, which have joined hands to take on the might of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, have also promised to enact laws to reserve 80 per cent jobs for locals in new industries. They have also decided to give a free laptop to 10 lakh girls who clear SSC examination.

On October 13, the Gandhi scion had held two rallies in Mumbai -- one for Chandiwali candidate Naseem Khan and the other rally was for Dharavi Candidate Varsha Gaikwad, daughter of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) acting President Ekanath Gaikwad.

In these rallies, Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora were not present, giving a hint of internal conflict within the party. Disgruntled Nirupam called party leader Milind Deora 'Nikamma' (useless) and downplayed speculation over his absence at Rahul's rally in Maharashtra.

Single-phase polls in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results are scheduled to be announced on October 24.

