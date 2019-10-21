Maharashtra Assembly polls: Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, son Arjun vote in Bandra

Cricket legend and Member of Parliament Sachin Tendulkar spearheaded the voting from the sports fraternity as he along with wife Anjali Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar turned up to vote during the Maharashtra Assembly Polls in Bandra.

Sachin Tendulkar took to photo-sharing site Instagram to urge people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Tendulkar cast his vote along with wife Anjali and son Arjun, who is a budding left-arm pacer, at a polling booth in suburban Bandra. Giving an example of some senior citizens who were keen on exercising their franchise, the cricketer urged people to come out and vote.

Sachin Tendulkar arrives with wife Anjali and son Arjun to caste vote. Pics/ Atul Kamble

"This morning, I read in a newspaper something which is not so common and talks about commitment. The article made a mention of three senior citizens, including one wheelchair-bound 94-year-old person, who was going to make an effort to come out and vote," Tendulkar said.

The other two senior citizens, 100 and 106 years' old, were also making an effort to go to vote, he said, quoting the article. "So, I think, we could change our tomorrow and make it better. Whoever you feel like supporting, whoever you believe in, you should go out and vote. Whoever is eligible to vote, must vote," he added.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, also did his bit by casting his vote at a polling booth in Shivaji Park area in central Mumbai. Legendary batsman and former captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who resides in Worli, also exercised his democratic right.

As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 Assembly seats of the state. Polling was underway since 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

Inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates