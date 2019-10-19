MENU

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Salman Khan's aide Shera joins Shiv Sena

Updated: Oct 19, 2019, 08:05 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement of Salman Khan's aide Shera joining their party

Shera with Aditya Thackeray at Matoshree. Picture courtesy/Shiv Sena's Twitter account
Shera with Aditya Thackeray at Matoshree. Picture courtesy/Shiv Sena's Twitter account

With 3 days to go for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement. He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree here.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

