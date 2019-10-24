Maharashtra Assembly election results: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes comfortable lead in Worli

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes a comfortable lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut. The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane and has established a lead of over 7000 votes as per the early trends.

The junior Thackeray is pitted against Suresh Mane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gautam Anna Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Vishram Tida Padam in Worli assembly constituency.



Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 21 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, while its ally Shiv Sena is ahead in 13 seats, as per official trends from EC.



Congress, on the other hand, is leading on five seats while its alliance partner, NCP is ahead in 15 seats.



Independents are leading on four seats and the Krantikari Shetkari Party is ahead in one constituency, according to the EC. There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Counting of votes began at 8 am today. The state went to polls in a single phase on October 21.

