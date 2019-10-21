Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Test for Mumbai too, and 52.5 per cent is the figure to beat

Election Commission polling officials leave from Dr Antonio Da Silva High School in Dadar for their respective polling booths after collecting EVM and VVPAT machines on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

As the city gears up to go to polls today, the authorities' sights are set at beating the voting percentage of 2014 assembly polls. While Lok Sabha (LS) elections saw a rise in voting percentage since 2014, citizens have a record of 56% and 49% voting in the island city and suburbs respectively to break. The island city has 10 constituencies, while the suburbs have 26. There are 333 candidates contesting across the 36 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) has been continually taking measures to encourage citizens to vote. The total number of voters in the city is 97.72 lakh, of which 33.15 lakh are women, 39.47 lakh are men and 528 are others in the suburban district. Whereas in the island city, there are 13.71 lakh male voters, 11.38 lakh female voters and 132 others.



Election staff waits to collect EVMs at Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School on Sunday

Polls will be open from 7am to 6pm and just like in LS polls, voting slips have been delivered to voters' residences and a long press will be required to register the vote. With regards to identity proof, the EC has prescribed 11 registered and valid identification cards that can be presented at the time of voting. In case the voters' slips, including the voter's photo, section, serial number and polling centre, do not reach their residences, voters can approach the help desk outside polling stations to find their name in the electoral list.

Voters can also check if their name is on the voters list by logging in on the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, website. Voters are allowed to vote without an election card if they have their name in the electoral list and the voter slip along with a valid ID proof.



Election staff set up polling booths at Mahim on Sunday

However, despite directions about phones not being allowed within a 100-metre radius of polling stations, the EC has not provided facilities to deposit them. It has appealed to voters to not use phones while visiting polling stations.

Separate queues will be arranged for male and female voters at all polling stations. The EC has also arranged for Voter Help Centres and information boards, first aid kits, drinking water and toilets at every polling station. While the island city will have a staff of 16,000 managing the polls, the suburbs will have a staff of over 60,000.

Need to know

Vote from 7 am to 6 pm

Look for paper trail

Just like Lok Sabha elections, press the button and wait to verify the paper ballot before you leave the booth

1950

The helpline No. for disabled people, who will be transported to polling booths

Take your umbrella

Heavy rain has been forecast for some parts of Mumbai and Thane

Take any of these IDs with you

If you don't have a voter ID card, but your name is on the electoral list, you can use any of the below IDs:, Passport, Driving Licence, State/central govt/PSU-issued ID, Passbook with photograph, PAN Card, ID issued by Census Commissioner, Job Card under Employment Guarantee Scheme, Health Card from the Labour Ministry, Pension Passbook, or Pension Payment Order with photograph, Aadhaar Card

Facilities for people with disability

To facilitate PWD voters, a pick-up and drop service from their home to the polling station has been arranged. PWD voters can call on 1950 to request a pick-up. The vehicles will be allowed to enter the 100-m no-entry zone. Arrangements for wheelchair lifts and PWD-friendly buses have also been made.'

Poll season in numbers

Cash seizure

Rs 8.47 crore in the island city

Rs 10.36 crore in suburbs

Illicit liquor seizure (value in R)

Rs 5.29 lakh in the island city

s R15.51 lakh in suburbs

No. of polling stations

Island city: 2,592

Suburbs: 7,397

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates