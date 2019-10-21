Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Thane district's EC seizes Rs 2.5 crore cash; nabs 38 people with Rs 10 lakh each

Thane district's Election Commission officers have seized Rs 2.5 crore cash from several distributors so far. A complaint has also been filed to the IT department about 38

people who were found with more than Rs. 10 lakh cash each.

The commission's routine swings into full action as soon as election dates draw closer. The EC deploys around 103 quick response teams, flying squads and other units to nab movement and distribution of unaccounted cash and goods across constituencies.

This time, the election commission has also given names of several people (who have been found with more than Rs 10 lakh cash) to the income tax officials. Many parties try to show the power of money as election days come closer. EC has always been there to take action against such people. So far, the EC team and the excise team have seized more than Rs 2 crore worth of alcohol. However, the larger challenge has always been the flow of illegal and unaccounted money during polls.

A squad member among Election Commission officers said, "We have received several tips and information which has helped us in catching the distributors red-handed. But largely, seizures made are just the tip of the iceberg. We have reported these people to Income Tax officials and we will continue this action till the day of the election."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates