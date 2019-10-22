Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Voters in Parel barred from carrying mobile phones

Voters at the polling booth set up at Globe Mill Passage BMC School in Parel near G South ward office had to ask friends and relatives to hold on to their mobile phones as the Election Commission (EC) staff barred everyone carrying mobile phones from entering. Two police constables at the entrance were asking voters to not bring mobiles.

Even those voters who were willing to switch off their mobile phones were asked to return. Bharati Prabhu, the zonal officer at the centre said that she is just following the EC rules. Returning Officer Sushma Satpute told mid-day, "How can I allow someone to not follow the rules set by the EC? Other booths are following practical approaches but that doesn't mean that people can break the rules."

Voters had no choice but to ask other voters to hold on to their mobile phones. Voter Shankar Salunkhe asked a neighbour who had already voted to keep his mobile phone. Rohit Mishra, another voter, was waiting outside the booth with five cell phones as his relatives voted inside.

