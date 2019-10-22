Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Voters pleasantly surprised by creche service at poll booth
Lavanya Vaidya, another voter, came with her four-year -old daughter Sharanya, as there was nobody at home to take care of the child. Lavanya was amazed when this reporter told her that about the creche
The state election commission decided to have crèches for voters at polling booths, and many were popular in the city and suburbs on voting day. However, voters weren't aware of the service at polling booths at the BMC school on NA Sawant Marg, Colaba. There were no boards informing about the service. Neither police constables nor election staff were aware. The crèche was in a room at the end of a passage.
A voter, Rinky Yadav came with her five-year-old daughter, Siya. Unaware of the crèche, she asked a man present there to look after Siya while she voted. Lavanya Vaidya, another voter, came with her four-year -old daughter Sharanya, as there was nobody at home to take care of the child. Lavanya was amazed when this reporter told her that about the crèche.
A play area set up for children at a polling booth in Worli. Pic/Bipin Kokate
About 1,547 crèches were to be provided in 36 constituencies of the city and suburban district and 3,351 anganwadi sevikas were to be appointed in them for the assembly elections. The Zone officer Dhakane told mid-day that an anganwadi sevika had arrived in the morning.
"She is sitting in the corner room and if a parent keeps her/his child in the room, she takes care of her/him," said Dhakane. Two police constables were resting in the room while an arogya sevika and anganwadi sevika were sitting in the 6 ft by 10 ft tiny room. When asked about the facility, anganwadi sevika Sushma Kambli said that though she was ready to go and tell parents (voters) about the service, she was bound to follow the election officer's command, which was to stay put in the room.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Modi arrived to a grand welcome in Mumbai on Friday. He was in the city to address a joint rally with BJP-NDA and Shiv Sena leaders at the MMRDA grounds in BKC.
In photo: PM Narendra Modi greets the crowd at BKC
-
Before landing in Mumbai, Modi took to Twitter and shared a stunning photo captured from his flight, Modi said, "Reached Mumbai. About to address a rally in this vibrant city. Here’s a photo of the spectacular sky while on the way to Mumbai."
-
Several people thronged the MMRDA grounds in BKC to the PM address them.
In photo: BJP supporters wait for Modi's arrival.
-
In photo: Modi, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale greet the crowd.
-
While addressing the crowd, Narendra Modi said the Congress government did not do justice with the victims' families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Modi also accused the Congress government of failing to act after the attacks took place.
-
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greeted Modi, as he made his way towards the podium to address the crowd, while Uddhav Thackeray and Ramdas Athawale looked on.
-
In picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray share a hearty laugh during the event.
-
In his speech, Modi described Mumbai as a 'city of opportunities'. Showering praises on Thackeray, Modi referred to him as his 'younger brother'.
In photo: Thackeray greets Modi and invites him to the podium to address the crowd.
-
In photo: Modi and Thackeray share a candid conversation as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale watch in anticipation.
-
In photo: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray walks towards the podium to address the crowd after greeting PM Modi.
-
While addressing the crowd, Modi also lauded Fadnavis and said he has provided a stable government in the state. He said the Fadnavis government focused on the growth of the city, unlike the previous governments.
-
In photo: People look on as Modi addresses them at the joint rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray addressed a rally in Mumbai, ahead of the Assembly elections on October 21. Thousands of supporters thronged the MMRDA grounds in BKC to witness the BJP-NDA leaders address the rally.
(Photos: Ashish Rane)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Famous politicians cast their vote