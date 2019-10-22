Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Voters pleasantly surprised by creche service at poll booth

The state election commission decided to have crèches for voters at polling booths, and many were popular in the city and suburbs on voting day. However, voters weren't aware of the service at polling booths at the BMC school on NA Sawant Marg, Colaba. There were no boards informing about the service. Neither police constables nor election staff were aware. The crèche was in a room at the end of a passage.

A voter, Rinky Yadav came with her five-year-old daughter, Siya. Unaware of the crèche, she asked a man present there to look after Siya while she voted. Lavanya Vaidya, another voter, came with her four-year -old daughter Sharanya, as there was nobody at home to take care of the child. Lavanya was amazed when this reporter told her that about the crèche.



A play area set up for children at a polling booth in Worli. Pic/Bipin Kokate

About 1,547 crèches were to be provided in 36 constituencies of the city and suburban district and 3,351 anganwadi sevikas were to be appointed in them for the assembly elections. The Zone officer Dhakane told mid-day that an anganwadi sevika had arrived in the morning.

"She is sitting in the corner room and if a parent keeps her/his child in the room, she takes care of her/him," said Dhakane. Two police constables were resting in the room while an arogya sevika and anganwadi sevika were sitting in the 6 ft by 10 ft tiny room. When asked about the facility, anganwadi sevika Sushma Kambli said that though she was ready to go and tell parents (voters) about the service, she was bound to follow the election officer's command, which was to stay put in the room.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates