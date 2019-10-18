Maharashtra Assembly polls: Wall painting contest organised to increase voters awareness in Thane

The artist will have to paint two blocks of walls; one at the entry of the school and the other at the gate no 2

With a few days left for the Assembly Elections to take place, Thane's Collectorate in association with Thane Citizens Foundation and a leading paint brand is inviting professional artists to paint their vision theme based on 'Voters Awareness' at the wall of Sulochanadevi Singhania School wall on October 18, 19 and 20 in the evening from 5 pm onwards.

The guidelines of the wall painting contest are relatively loose - the only requirement is that the artworks must somehow engage with the citizens of Thane so that they can be motivated to vote on October 21. The wall painting competition is only for the professional artists and the first 10 registration will be given an entry to participate in the contest.

The artist will have to paint two blocks of walls; one at the entry of the school and the other at the gate no 2. The best 10 artists will be awarded through the hands of Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector.

To register for the wall painting contest

Contact 9892179892 (Kasber Augustine)

E-mail tcfngo1@gmail.com

