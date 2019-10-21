Maharashtra Assembly Polls: We have voted, now go cast yours, Mumbai cops appeal to public

We cast our votes, now go and cast yours" the Mumbai police have appealed to citizens after exercising their voting rights for the Assembly elections. The Maharashtra State Police has instructed its officials to ensure that there is 100 per cent turnout from the department.

Several police officials from the city took to Facebook and Twitter sharing pictures of them holding the 'postal vote' and appealing all the voters to cast their votes. Kirankumar Kabadi, inspector (admin) attached to Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi, also shared his photo on social media with the appeal to the public.



Kirankumar Kabadi, inspector

Kabadi told mid-day, "In my 26 years of service in the police department, I have been a witness to five assembly elections. This is the first time that I exercised my voting rights through a 'postal ballot', which was possible only because of our commissioner. I shared my happiness with my colleagues and friends through Facebook and appealed to them to cast their votes too."

After the Election Commission appealed for a 100 per cent voting in government sector,the state police department made it compulsory for every official to cast their vote through postal ballot, sources in the police said. Last year 90 per cent, city police had a 90 per cent turnout, but this year we will set a 100 per cent record, the sources added.

Several police officials have sent their ballot papers via speed post, a police officer told mid-day. DCP Mumbai police PRO Pranya Ashok said that no one should

be deprived of their rights to vote.

Bhiwandi Zone II

DCP Rajkumar Shinde, senior inspector Mamata Desouza (Shantinagar) along with sub-inspector Suresh Ghuge, Bhiwnadi control room, are among those who have cast their votes.

