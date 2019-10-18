Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Will spend Rs 1 crore to improve state's connectivity, says Narendra Modi

"The country is not facing an economic slowdown, as a number of international companies are interested in investing here. Do not fall prey to rumours as investment has increased by 5 per cent," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally at the S P College ground in Pune on Thursday. Modi was campaigning for the upcoming state assembly elections. While in the morning he went to Beed and Satara, later he visited Pune and addressed the rally attended by over 20,000 people.

Delivering his speech, the PM said, "This soil has given birth to and witnessed many revolutions, which has transformed the country. New India is fearless. Every nation is talking about India, and this is because 130 crore Indians have elected us and helped us work for them." He went on, "This is the land of freedom fighters where Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj spoke about swaraj while Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak had said that swaraj was his birth right. The decision to abrogate Article 370 faced a lot of obstacles but all the hard work has paid off. We believe in One Nation One Constitution. With integration we got inculcation, which resulted in investment, which further helped to set up industry and paved way for innovation."

Speaking about ways the country has developed, Modi said, "New India is extremely confident. There has been an increase in digital transactions via Bhim App and Rupay. More than 29 crore people are using the apps of which 2 crore are from Maharashtra alone. Not even five months are over in the second term of our government but we have already done work of five years." He further said, "A total of Rs 100 lakh will be used to improve connectivity in Pune and the adjacent districts of the state." Without naming any political leader, Modi said, "Over the decades, some wrong tendencies crept into the system, but we are committed to eradicate them. Today all these people are being held accountable."

(With agency inputs)

Scindia's rally cancelled

Congress's screening committee member, Jyotiraditya Scindia's rally in Pune on Thursday was cancelled at the last moment in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address. The reason given was protocol and security issues. Speaking to mid-day, former member of the Legislative Council, Mohan Joshi from Congress, said, "The BJP did it on purpose. They wanted only Modi's speech to hit the headlines." When contacted, Scindia said, "I tried hard to reach Pune but was not allowed to fly till 8pm considering Modi's visit."

