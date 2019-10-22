Maharashtra Assembly Polls: With dip in voting, signs of a second saffron government
Maharashtra and Mumbai see a marginal reduction from 63 per cent and 52.5 per cent, respectively, to 60 per cent and 50 per cent; exit polls project majority for BJP-Shiv Sena combine
Both the state and city on Monday put up a dismal show this assembly election, with voter turnout dipping, especially in cities. Voters in the rural areas helped Maharashtra reach the 60 per cent mark but it was still below the voter percentage of 2014.
The lowest turnout was reported from Colaba with 40.02 per cent voters exercising their right on Monday. The state had seen a voter turnout of about 63 per cent during the 2014 Assembly polls as opposed to this year's 60 per cent, briefed state chief election officer Baldev Singh. The elections on Monday were a low-key affair despite the monsoon taking a break.
Shri I J Patel High School students help senior citizens at a Juhu polling booth
Mumbai noticed a voter turnout of about 50.59 per cent on an average, again lower than 2014's 52.5 per cent. While the Mumbai Suburban district saw a turnout of about 50 per cent, the suburban collector office had hoped to cross 70 per cent against 2014's 49 per cent. The Island city's figures dipped marginally from 2014's 56 per cent to 50 per cent this year.
Mumbai's plush complexes remained to stay indoors as Versova too saw 42 per cent as against Bhandup's 56.93 per cent and Magathane saw 55.83 per cent polling.
Voters line up to cast their vote at Maniklal Mehta School, Ghatkopar West
A high number of senior citizens were noticed at various polling stations across the city on Monday but the mood overall seemed damp with most booths sporting a vacant look through the day. Booth level officials said that the reason for lack of long queues was better crowd management and a uniform flow of voters. There were also provisions of waterproof tents at various open-ground venues.
A special force of Indian Reserve Battalion from Nagaland too was present at various polling stations to keep things under control. "The final figures will be updated towards midnight. The urban areas saw a low turnout as opposed to the rural areas," said Baldev Singh, an election commission officer.
Alpesh Kherade, 18, cast his vote for the first time at TMC School in Thane. Kherade started out confused in the morning but later googled all election related information before heading to the booth. Pics/Sameer Markande
The Kolhapur region saw the highest turnout in the states as three of its assemblies crossed the percentage of 75 and 80 per cent voter turnouts.
The lowest turnout was noticed in Mumbai itself. Versova and Colaba, which witnessed interesting fights with rebels and new faces, saw a low voter turnout. Political analysts believe that one of the reasons for the dip could be the feeling among voters of a weak Opposition.
Ashok Kambale, 82, wore his brightest turban before casting his vote in Thane
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Kareena Kapoor cast her vote in Bandra. She also got her son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in Bandra to cast their vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was accompanied by wife Sharmila Thackeray, daughter Urvashi Thackeray, son Amit Thackeray and wife Mitali Thackeray
-
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas, after casting their vote in Bandra(East). Aditya Thackeray is a candidate from Worli constituency. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Congress leader Priya Dutt and Owen Roncon voted at a polling booth in Bandra. Maharashtra has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel have been deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state
-
In Mumbai, where it has been drizzling since last two days, Maharashtra state school education minister Ashish Shelar exercised his franchise at a school in suburban Bandra. Shelar is the BJP's candidate from Bandra-West seat
-
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was accompanied by his family at a polling booth
-
Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket from Nalasopara was accompanied by his family at the polling booth
-
Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Ravindra Waikar after voting at Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency.
-
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza was spotted at a polling booth at Bandra
-
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan caught on camera after casting his vote at St Anne's High School in Bandra
-
Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and his son Arjun cast their vote in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Kiran Rao was one of the early voters, she cast her vote in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Bollywood actress Lara with husband and tennis ace Mahesh Bhupati cast their votes at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Former actress Anita Raj cast her vote at St Anne's School in Bandra
-
Actor Atul Agnihotri at a polling booth in Mumbai with his mother. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Bollywood producer and director Kunal Kohli is all smiles after casting his vote in Mumbai. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Naik voted in Mumbai
-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik voted at Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with his son in law Sadanand Sule and her daughter Revati captured after casting their vote at BMC school at Tardeo
-
Anil Kapoor casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted at a polling booth
-
Oscar-winning Indian film director, lyricist and poet, Gulzar came to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra along with his daughter, Meghna Gulzar. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Indian writer, director and producer Meghna Gulzar exercises her right to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Prem Chopra cast his vote along with his wife at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Prem Chopra
-
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar spotted in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan casts his vote at St. Joseph School in Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde
-
Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia Deshmukh along with the entire Deshmukh family exercised their right to vote.
-
Yesteryear actress and BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote in Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Hrithik Roshan casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Yesteryear actor Dharmendra casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Deepika Padukone arrives at St.Anne's High School in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Salim Khan after casting his vote in Mount Mary Convent School in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor posed for the media after he exercised his vote at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for the media after voting. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Anushka Sharma exercised her right to vote with her family at Aram Nagar ground in Versova. Pic/Nimesh Dave
-
Maanyata Dutt casts her vote in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also exercised his franchise. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bobby Deol and his wife cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
As voting began for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday amidst heightened security, many politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities visited their centres to cast their votes. All pictures/Sneha Kharabe, Nimesh Dave, Atul Kamble, Bipin Kokate, Satej Shinde (mid-day photographers) and Yogen Shah
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and others urge people to vote