Maharashtra Assembly Polls: With dip in voting, signs of a second saffron government

Anu Singh, Priya Singh and Shayeda Shaikh are thrilled to cast their vote for the first time at Juhu. Pics /Satej Shinde, Sameer Markande

Both the state and city on Monday put up a dismal show this assembly election, with voter turnout dipping, especially in cities. Voters in the rural areas helped Maharashtra reach the 60 per cent mark but it was still below the voter percentage of 2014.

The lowest turnout was reported from Colaba with 40.02 per cent voters exercising their right on Monday. The state had seen a voter turnout of about 63 per cent during the 2014 Assembly polls as opposed to this year's 60 per cent, briefed state chief election officer Baldev Singh. The elections on Monday were a low-key affair despite the monsoon taking a break.



Shri I J Patel High School students help senior citizens at a Juhu polling booth

Mumbai noticed a voter turnout of about 50.59 per cent on an average, again lower than 2014's 52.5 per cent. While the Mumbai Suburban district saw a turnout of about 50 per cent, the suburban collector office had hoped to cross 70 per cent against 2014's 49 per cent. The Island city's figures dipped marginally from 2014's 56 per cent to 50 per cent this year.

Mumbai's plush complexes remained to stay indoors as Versova too saw 42 per cent as against Bhandup's 56.93 per cent and Magathane saw 55.83 per cent polling.



Voters line up to cast their vote at Maniklal Mehta School, Ghatkopar West

A high number of senior citizens were noticed at various polling stations across the city on Monday but the mood overall seemed damp with most booths sporting a vacant look through the day. Booth level officials said that the reason for lack of long queues was better crowd management and a uniform flow of voters. There were also provisions of waterproof tents at various open-ground venues.

A special force of Indian Reserve Battalion from Nagaland too was present at various polling stations to keep things under control. "The final figures will be updated towards midnight. The urban areas saw a low turnout as opposed to the rural areas," said Baldev Singh, an election commission officer.



Alpesh Kherade, 18, cast his vote for the first time at TMC School in Thane. Kherade started out confused in the morning but later googled all election related information before heading to the booth. Pics/Sameer Markande

The Kolhapur region saw the highest turnout in the states as three of its assemblies crossed the percentage of 75 and 80 per cent voter turnouts.

The lowest turnout was noticed in Mumbai itself. Versova and Colaba, which witnessed interesting fights with rebels and new faces, saw a low voter turnout. Political analysts believe that one of the reasons for the dip could be the feeling among voters of a weak Opposition.



Ashok Kambale, 82, wore his brightest turban before casting his vote in Thane

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates