Uddhav Thackeray-led government passes floor test in Maharashtra assembly

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday with a total of 169 votes. The head count of the motion of confidence had continued even as the Opposition leaders staged a wallkout.

169 MLAs votes were in favour of motion of confidence, zero were against, four abstained and 105 BJP MLAs were absent during the voting, PTI reported.

Thackeray is heading the government of the newly formed alliance- Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has the support of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress legislators.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the Assembly session is not being held according to Constitutional norms. However, protem speaker Dilip Patil rejected Fadnavis's point and said, "The Governor has given permission for this session and it is being held as per the rules."

Fadnavis also said that the swearing-in of the Maharashtra ministers was not done as per the Constitution. Patil responded saying that he was raising a issue which is of out of the house (oath taking of Maha Vikas Aghadi government). Fadnavis further responded, "If I am not allowed to speak on the Constitution, I have no right to sit in this house."

"Never in the history of Maharashtra Assembly a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. What was the fear this time?" Fadnavis questioned.

However, Patil said the state cabinet has "complete authority" to name pro tem speaker and that an open ballot voting would be held for the floor test as per the Supreme Court orders.

"We are going to submit a letter to the Governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the House, and that the House should follow the Constitution," Fadnavis said.

Congress's Ashok Chavan then proposed a trust vote which was backed by NCP's Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu. But the Opposition continued to raise slogans and staged a walkout just before the trust vote.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates