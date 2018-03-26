Maharashtra ATS arrests eight Bangladeshis from Kandivali for illegal stay

The eight were nabbed following a raid by Charkop unit of the ATS in Kandivali's Laljipada area yesterday night, officials said

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from suburban Kandivali for staying in the country without valid documents, police said. The eight were nabbed following a raid by Charkop unit of the ATS in Kandivali's Laljipada area yesterday night, officials said. "They have confessed that they are citizens of Bangladesh.

Two had managed to procure PAN and Aadhaar cards as well. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Passport( Entry Into India) Rules, the Foreigners Act and the IPC," he said. Police said that they had been remanded in police custody till March 31 and further investigations were underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever