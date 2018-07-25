Maharashtra Bandh: Protester who attempted suicide dies

Sonavne, who consumed poison was undergoing treatment at a hospital. One more protestor, Jayant Sonavne, who also attempted suicide yesterday by jumping into a river

A Maratha community member Jagannath Sonavne, who attempted suicide yesterday during ongoing Maratha protest here, died on Wednesday.

Sonavne, who consumed poison was undergoing treatment at a hospital. One more protestor, Jayant Sonavne, who also attempted suicide yesterday by jumping into a river, is in a stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier on Monday, another Maratha protestor, Kakasaheb Shinde jumped to his death in Godavari river in Aurangabad district.

The Maratha community has been protesting across Maharashtra demanding reservation in government jobs and education.

Earlier today, the Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set several vehicles on fire and also vandalised public buses in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli and Wagle estate area of Thane causing disruption in bus services. The protestors also blocked a local train in Thane.

Meanwhile, a Maratha Kranti Morcha worker told ANI that they asked their workers to not cause any inconvenience to the police or government.

¿We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops," the worker told ANI.

Besides reservation for the Maratha community, loan waiver, Kopardi rape, unemployment are some of the other issues against which the community is protesting.

