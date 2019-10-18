Maharashtra BJP chief on being called 'Champa': Raj Thackeray speaking Sharad Pawar's language

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday refused to respond to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray 'Champa' jibe and said he did not mind as the MNS was merely repeating the language of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party leaders.

"Raj Thackeray has formed MNS. He is an educated man and a good person but he is trying to accept everything that Sharad Pawar says. Pawar gives lines and he accepts it. Ajit Pawar calls me Champa so Raj Thackeray repeated it," Patil said while addressing a rally here.

He said he did not mind Thackeray calling him Champa and added that his mother used to call him Chandya in childhood.

During a rally on Monday, Thackeray had reportedly referred to Patil as 'Champa' using the initials of his name. Patil was speaking at an election rally which was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

