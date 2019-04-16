Maharashtra BJP MLA booked for 'vote two times' appeal at rally

national

An offence has been registered against BJP MLA Manda Mhatre here in Maharashtra for her alleged remarks asking people to vote two times, police said on Monday.

The ruling party legislator allegedly made the remarks, which violate the model code of conduct in force for the April-May Lok Sabha polls, while speaking in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.

The MLA from the Belapur assembly constituency in Thane district was campaigning for Shiv Sena-BJP alliance candidates for the Lok Sabha Rajan Vichare (Thane) and Narendra Patil (Satara).

Addressing the rally, Mhatre allegedly said people should cast their votes two times as voting in Satara is scheduled on April 23 and in Thane on April 29. Several of those gathered at the rally originally hailed from Satara in western Maharashtra, but worked in Navi Mumbai and Thane. People should use their right of voting everywhere, she said.

"After her speech, a complaint was filed by officials of the Election Commission following which an offence under IPC sections 171 D (personation at elections) and 171 F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) was registered against Mhatre," he said.

"An offence was registered against the MLA on the complaint of the Election Commission officials," said Sudhakar Pathare, DCP (Zone-I). The MLA, in her speech, made a statement about double voting, Pathare said, adding further probe is underway.

