Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the PWD ministry under the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The Shiv Sena leader took to Twitter and informed that he has tested positive for the deadly virus and is doing fine.

Shinde, who is an MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane, also urged those who came in contact with him over the last few days to get tested and take necessary precautions.

The 56-year-old minister has been creating awareness and leading the state government's fight against the coronavirus. To date, several members of the MVA government, including Bacchu Kadu, Varsha Gaikwad, Nitin Raut, Vishwajeet Kadam and Sunil Kedar, have tested positive.

Earlier, ministers Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Awhad, Abdul Sattar, Aslam Shaikh and Ashok Chavan had also tested positive. They recovered from the infection and resumed work.

