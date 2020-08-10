Maharashtra Closes In On Trolls For Harassing Social Media Users

The police will deal sternly with Internet 'trolls', Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday. Cyber criminals are misusing social media to harass innocent people, and preventive action will be taken against such elements, he said, addressing a press conference here.

Action will be taken against trolls (those who post abusive, scurrilous or threatening messages on social media platforms) under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and they will be asked to sign a bond, he said. Under this provision, an executive magistrate can take a bond from a person to ensure that he or she does not indulge in any mischief or "breach of peace". "If they again indulge in cyber trolling, more stringent action will initiated for violating the bond," the minister said.

On the issue of fake social media followers rackets, he said 66 First Information Reports have been registered in the state in such cases. Promoting a person's social media profile by creating fake followers has become new business, Deshmukh said, adding that several Public Relations (PR) agencies which provide such services are on the police's radar. Mumbai police are currently probing one such racket and have questioned several people including rapper Badshah.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever