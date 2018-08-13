Search

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condoles demise of Somnath Chatterjee

Aug 13, 2018, 16:45 IST | IANS

"We have lost someone from politics who was loyal to principles," Fadnavis said in his condolence message

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief on Monday over the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee. Chatterjee, 89, died at a private hospital in Kolkata this morning following multiple organ failure.

"We have lost someone from politics who was loyal to principles," Fadnavis said in his condolence message. Chatterjee was respected by all political parties, he noted, adding that his long political career would guide those working in public life.

A 10-time Lok Sabha member, Chatterjee had joined the CPI(M) in 1968. He was the Lok Sabha speaker from 2004 to 2009.

"The loyalty he showed towards India's democracy and the Constitution while discharging duty as the speaker would always be remembered. The stands he took in that role enrich the parliamentary traditions," Fadnavis said.

