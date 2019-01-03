Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condoles Ramakant Achrekar's demise

national

Ramakant Achrekar focused on harnessing his wards' natural talent rather than imparting bookish knowledge, the chief minister said

Devendra Fadnavis and Ramakant Achrekar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the demise of celebrated cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar Wednesday, saying his contribution to the sport was unparalleled.

Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died Wednesday. He was 87 and a family member told PTI that he passed away owing to old-age related ailments. "He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening," his kin Rashmi Dalvi told PTI over phone. Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padmashri awardee.

Achrekar focused on harnessing his wards' natural talent rather than imparting bookish knowledge, the chief minister said. Apart from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Achrekar shaped the careers of players such as Vinod Kambli, Chandrakant Pandit, Ajit Agarkar and Pravin Amre, Fadnavis noted. Achrekar (87) died here following age-related ailments earlier Wednesday.

Besides Tendulkar, Ramakant Achrekar also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

