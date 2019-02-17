Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis supports mass weddings

national

Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at a function in Asangaon town in Sahapur taluka where as many as 1,101 tribal couples tied the knot

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/AFP

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday underlined the need for organising mass marriages, saying such events go a long way in reducing financial burden incurred on individual weddings. He was speaking at a function in Asangaon town in Sahapur taluka where as many as 1,101 tribal couples tied the knot.

Many more such mass marriage ceremonies, which are low cost, should be organised, the chief minister said, adding they go a long way in reducing the financial burden of individual weddings. Praising the tribal community, he said its members have preserved 'jal-jamin-jangal' (water, land, forest) in the real sense and also protected the country's culture.

Five couples who were part of the mass marriage were given 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) and essential household items, including gas connections, under the Centre's Ujjwala scheme.

Dwelling on local issues, the chief minister said all formalities have been completed for the supply of water to Sahapur from the Bhavali dam. The supply will begin once approval is received from the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority, he said. Fadnavis assured to look into all pending issues related to Sahapur.

