Maharashtra CM inaugurates COVID-19 treatment facilities in Dombivli, Kalyan

Aiming to treat COVID-19 positive people properly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada.



"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched dedicated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan for treatment of COVID-19 patients, along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada, Kalyan today," read a tweet from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.



The inauguration was done via video conference on Saturday.

"Patidar Bhavan, Dombivli COVID Care centre is equipped with 210 beds, of which 200 have oxygen facilities and 10 are semi-ICU beds. Clinics, restroom and lodging facilities for the medical staff have been incorporated in the facility," read another tweet.



The CMO further informed that the COVID Care Cente in Kalyan is equipped with 100 oxygen beds, 84 normal beds and 10 semi ICU beds.



"The KDMC has also set up its own well-equipped swab testing centre on PPP basis in Kalyan, which can run an estimated 3,000 tests/per day," the CMO added.



Maharashtra has reported 357,117 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

