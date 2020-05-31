Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses state on Lockdown 5.0

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Sunday and said that the lockdown has become a part of our lives now. "You all know why I have come before you. It's May 31st. Lockdown has become a part of our lives. Today, I want to ask you to dump 'Lockdown' and adopt Mission Begin Again," CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Watch Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's speech here:

Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state comes after the Maharashtra state government extended the lockdown in the state till June 30 while issuing revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions.

Amid Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state, the state reported 2487 fresh cases of COVID- and and 89 deaths on Sunday. The death toll in the state stands at 2286, the State Health Department said.

Talking about the cyclone warning for the western coast, CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Tomorrow is June 1. In the next few days, there is a cyclone warning for the western coast. The administration is ready. Though I'm confident it will not impact us, but even so, we are fully ready. Thackeray also urged the fisherfolk community to not venture out into the seas for the next few days.

Speaking about the revised guidelines about the restrictions and relaxations, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) said that the state government is opening things up slowly. He urged people to not forget social distancing norms and wear face masks when one steps out.

Focusing on Maharashtra leading the way, CM Thackeray said, "From June 5, shops will start opening on alternate days we will monitor how that progresses.We have to make sure there is no crowding. We need to ensure that there is no crowding at these shops. In fact, Maharashtra should lead the way in this discipline."

The Shiv Sena leader requested people across the state to take special care of senior citizens who are a high-risk groups. Talking about senior citizens, CM Thackeray said, "We need to be extra careful about our senior citizens and high-risk groups. For those above 55-60 years, they should stay home. Youngsters who step out also need to be extra careful not to pass on the virus, even inadvertently, to these senior citizens/ high-risk groups."

On offices opening from June 10 across the state, the CM said that with 10 percent strength in offices, his government will wait and watch to see the response. Talking about the rising number of croronavirus cases in the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that it is reassuring to know that 28,000 have recovered and returned home.

He further said, "A total of 34,000 approx active cases are there in the state and 24,000 of these are asymptomatic and 9,500 have mild symptoms. Among them, 1200 are serious, 200 are on ventilators. Some of those who were on ventilators have also recovered and gone home."

The 59-year-old minister also said that there is a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra. "There are some so-called people who are our own, who are giving Maharashtra a bad name," Thackeray said. CM Uddhav Thackeray also said that his government is allowing the newspaper to be delivered home but laid a condition that the delivery boys must be provided with masks, and sanitisers. The state government has also allowed maidans, promenades to be remain open from 5 am to 7 pm for people to walk and exercise.

CM Thackeray said that the state government is in talks with the Centre to reduce the price of COVID-19 tests. He also said that the state has 77 labs currently and in a few days this will go up to 100 labs. Throwing light on the issue of patients not getting beds, Maharashtra CM said, "This complaint is true to a certain extent and we are working to ensure this doesn't happen. 25000 beds with oxygen facility, ICU beds were 250 at the start now it is up to 8500. We are setting up field hospitals with large capacities in the last 2 months."

Speaking about migrant labourers, Maharashtra CM said that the state has sent 16 lakh migrants back to their home either through trains or buses. Expressing gratitude towards Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Thackeray said, "Last time when I said something, it seems to have really upset him. But today I want to thank him. He made more trains available."

He furtjer said that 85-90 crores have been spent from the CM relief fund for migrants while the state has fed more than 32 lakh people from the Shiv Bhojan thali. Clarifying about the final exams of student he said, "We have decided that on the basis of the average of their previous semesters, they should be cleared. We are also planning to hold exams for those who still want to appear for exams if they think they can do better."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news